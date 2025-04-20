Sports

Crews hits 2 of 4 homers by Nationals, who beat Rockies 12-11 after nearly wasting 10-run lead

Jordan Beck took a called third strike from Kyle Finnegan to end the game with a runner on third, and the Washington Nationals held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-11 Saturday after nearly wasting a 10-run lead.

April 20, 2025 at 12:06AM

DENVER — Jordan Beck took a called third strike from Kyle Finnegan to end the game with a runner on third, and the Washington Nationals held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-11 Saturday after nearly wasting a 10-run lead.

Dylan Crews homered twice, had three hits and four runs; James Wood had four RBIs, three hits and a home run; and Josh Bell homered as Washington built a 12-2 seventh-inning lead. All four home runs were off Chase Dollander.

Colorado has lost seven straight, dropping to a big league-worst 3-16. The Rockies closed with an eight-run seventh capped by Beck's three-run triple off Jose A. Ferrer.

Finnegan walked Hunter Goodman starting the ninth and gave up a two-out RBI triple to Mickey Moniak, who had four RBIs. Beck took a 1-2 fastball on the low, outside corner, giving Finnegan his seventh save in seven chances.

Washington's MacKenzie Gore (2-2) tied his career high with 13 strikeouts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Dollander (1-2) allowed nine runs — six earned— and nine hits in four innings,

Key moment

Crews made a diving head-first catch on Sean Bouchard for the first out of the eighth.

Key stat

The Nationals, whose 12 runs were a season high, averaged 2.8 runs per game during a 1-5 slide before arriving in Denver.

Up next

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-0, 3.91 ERA) and Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 4.88) open Sunday's doubleheader. Washington RHP Brad Lord (0-1, 4.82) and Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-3, 5.89) are to start the second game.

