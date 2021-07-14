Crews on Wednesday morning began clearing away debris from a garden in the Uptown area of Minneapolis where protesters have gathered for weeks following the shooting of Winston Smith.

Smith, a 32-year-old Black man, was fatally shot June 3 on the top level of an Uptown parking ramp by members of a U.S. Marshals task force attempting to arrest him on a firearms warrant. Smith's death touched off weeks of unrest in the vicinity of Lake Street and Girard Avenue South in which protesters blocked streets, started fires and held demonstrations almost nightly.

On Wednesday, the owners of private property where a community peace garden was established announced it was being removed because continued violent acts, arson and makeshift barriers blocking access to Uptown residents and businesses has created an "unsustainable and unhealthy situation."

"We previously committed to work to allow a community garden as long as it remained a safe and peaceful gathering place," property owner Seven Points said, in a statement. "Unfortunately, that has not happened."

Seven Points is the owner of the building previously known as Calhoun Square. Minneapolis officials said the property owner and its contractor are doing the work.

Video posted on social media showed front end loaders removing debris and filling dumpsters.

Activists work at the Wince Marie Peace Garden in Uptown on June, 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. ] ANTRANIK TAVITIAN • anto.tavitian@startribune.com

Meanwhile, police are investigating a shooting on the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue S. in Uptown that left a man injured.

