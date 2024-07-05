TABERNACLE, N.J. — A fast-moving forest fire has burned several hundred acres in southern New Jersey.

The blaze in the Wharton State Forest was reported early Friday. Officials believe it began in the area of the Batona Campground in Tabernacle, which was evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities said a nearby hunting club and a home could be threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.