STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Firefighters in Wisconsin battled a blaze early Monday on a ship in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY-TV reported crews were called to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding at about 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Tim Dietman said the fire was in a ship called the Roger Blough. WBAY reported the ship, a bulk carrier, was being stored for winter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Paul suburb
Police in a St. Paul suburb said Monday that two men died in an apparent murder-suicide outside a FedEx facility.
Local
A divided Court of Appeals narrowly upholds murder conviction of Mohamed Noor
Noor was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in her alley.
East Metro
Two men dead in Mahtomedi shooting
Gun found at FedEx location where men were apparently shot.
Politics
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid
President Joe Biden is to meet on Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking as congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without GOP support.