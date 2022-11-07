Saint Thomas Tommies at Creighton Bluejays
Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -25.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays host the Saint Thomas Tommies for the season opener.
Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 5.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
St. Thomas finished 4-14 in Summit action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
