Saint Thomas Tommies at Creighton Bluejays
Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -25.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays start the season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies.
Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Bluejays averaged 67.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.
St. Thomas went 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
