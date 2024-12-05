OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton beats No. 1 Kansas 76-63 for the Bluejays' second victory over a top-ranked team in two seasons.
Creighton beats No. 1 Kansas 76-63 for the Bluejays' second victory over a top-ranked team in two seasons
Creighton beats No. 1 Kansas 76-63 for the Bluejays' second victory over a top-ranked team in two seasons.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 3:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
European satellites launch from India on a mission to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
European satellites launch from India on a mission to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo.