Creator of '2000 Mules' apologizes to Georgia man falsely accused of ballot fraud in the film

Filmmaker and conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza said in the statement that the film and the book of the same name were based on cellphone geolocation data collected by True the Vote. The Texas-based nonprofit also provided him with drop box surveillance footage and D'Souza said his team had been ''assured that the surveillance videos had been linked to geolocation cell phone data, such that each video depicted an individual who had made at least 10 visits to drop boxes.''