Two motorists died in separate crashes on state highways Thursday afternoon, with one in Mower County in southern Minnesota and the other in Carver County just west of the Twin Cities.

A man driving west on Hwy. 7 in Hollywood Township in Carver County was killed at about 1 p.m. when his vehicle was struck by a motorist heading north on County Road 33, the State Patrol said.

The name of the victim was not released, but the patrol said he was 53-year-old man from Silver Lake, Minn.

The other driver, a 55-year-old woman from Clearwater, Minn., was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

About an hour later, the patrol responded to a wreck involving two pickup trucks on Hwy. 56 near the intersection of 320th Street in Waltham in southern Minnesota.

One of the drivers, Ramon Crews, 61, of Waltham, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The other driver, a 68-year-old man from Mantorville, Minn., was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.