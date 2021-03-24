A semitrailer carrying drywall crashed inside the Lowry Hill Tunnel during Wednesday morning's commute leading to big backups on the west end of downtown Minneapolis.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 about 8 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Traffic was reduced to one lane and will be "for an extended period of time," the patrol said.
A large amount of drywall was blocking two lanes, the patrol said.
At 8:30 a.m., a backup leading to 15-minute delay extended back to near Hwy. 55 and onto eastbound I-394, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
