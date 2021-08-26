A two-vehicle crash west of Willmar, Minn., has left one person dead and six others injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 12 just outside of Pennock in Kandiyohi County, the State Patrol said.

A minivan was heading north on NW. 135th Street, where it collided with a car on westbound Hwy. 12, the patrol said. The car had the right of way at that intersection.

The crash killed an 83-year-old passenger in the minivan from Sanborn, Minn., the patrol said. Her identity has yet to be released.

Injured in the van was 84-year-old driver Frederick H. Berg, also of Sanborn, and passengers Irene Mathiowetz, 83, of Sleepy Eye, Minn., and 88-year-old Robert W. Mathiowetz, also of Sleepy Eye.

Three people in the car also survived their injures, the patrol said: Rae Ann L. Baker, 22, of Redwood Falls, Minn., Kyri E. Cox, 17, also of Redwood Falls, and Thomas B. Zempel, of Mankato, Minn.

