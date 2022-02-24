A semitrailer truck and a pickup truck collided in the intersection of two highways Wednesday afternoon in New London, Minn., leaving one of the drivers dead.

The semi was headed west on Hwy. 23 and the pickup truck was heading south on Hwy. 9 when the crash happened in the intersection of the two roads about 4 p.m., the State Patrol said.

An 82-year-old man from Minot, N.D., who was driving the pickup was killed, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol. The victim's name has not been released.

The semi truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Raymond, Minn., was not hurt, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol's report said.