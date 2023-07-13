A semitrailer truck rolled over on westbound Interstate 94 near the St. Croix Rest Area Thursday morning in Lakeland and all lanes could be blocked for hours.

Motorists were being diverted off the freeway at the Hwy. 95 exit, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The incident which happened about 5:30 a.m. has led to a long backup as traffic was snarled back to Carmichael Road in Hudson, Wis., a MnDOT traffic camera showed.

"This will be a long delay to get it uprighted," said a man who works in MnDOT's Regional Transportation Management Center.

The truck driver was not seriously hurt, said Lt. Gordon Shank with the State Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Shank said it was not immediately clear what led to the crash.