NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle at a railroad crossing in South Carolina has resulted in three deaths.
The North Charleston Fire Department said in a statement that the vehicle was found heavily damaged when police arrived at the scene early Saturday.
Three people who had been traveling in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to a local hospital.
There were 500 passengers on the train, but no reported injuries, the statement said. The Amtrak train was able to make a controlled emergency stop after the collision.
Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
Italy's Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world's powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap "morally unacceptable."
Nation
Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina
Authorities say a collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle at a railroad crossing in South Carolina has resulted in three deaths.
Nation
In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see
From the moment Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people on the streets of Kenosha during protests over the police shooting of a Black man, he's personified America's polarization.
Variety
Gay people who come out later in life face unique obstacles
A lot can be hidden behind a marriage. For Brad and Cyndi Marler, it was that they are both gay.
Nation
The Latest: Climate protesters block road near Rome summit
The Latest on the group of 20 summit taking place in Rome: