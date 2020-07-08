LONDON — A 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a house in east London on Wednesday leaving people trapped inside, the London Fire Brigade said.
The London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.
Saudi, Briton join race for top WTO post as deadline looms
Britain and Saudi Arabia put forward late entries for the contest to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, joining six others aspiring to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has faced scorn and pressure from the Trump administration.
Rights group says 180 dead found in Burkina Faso mass graves
At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves in northern Burkina Faso with evidence suggesting the government army was involved in large-scale executions turning the area into a "killing field," Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.
Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism
The coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of "fact-denying populism," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, as she urged European Union countries to quickly agree on a major economic recovery package and deprive nationalists of any opportunity to take advantage of the crisis.
Thai Cabinet approves bills allowing same-sex partnerships
Thailand's Cabinet has approved two draft bills that would give same-sex unions legal status similar to that of heterosexual marriages.
Germany laments US exit from WHO, says EU seeks to reform it
Germany's health minister on Wednesday lamented the formal U.S. notification of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization as a "setback for international cooperation" and said Europe would work to reform the U.N. health agency.