As a mother and a passionate advocate for creating spaces that nurture the soul, there's a particular joy that comes with designing nurseries. These havens hold the promise of new beginnings and cherished moments, where little feet will take their first steps and laughter will fill the air.

A thoughtfully designed nursery can have a profound impact on parent and child. From choosing the perfect color palette to selecting the softest fabrics, every decision is infused with love and intention.

Join me on a tour through the art of nursery design, where we'll explore timeless aesthetics, modern twists and the heartwarming magic that transforms these spaces into sanctuaries of comfort and dreams.

A playful symphony of blue and red

Nell Hill's designer Liz once embarked on a creative venture with a client seeking the perfect gender-neutral haven for their little one. As she explored an array of fabrics, she stumbled upon a curated few that give off a sense of playfulness without leaning on traditional gender associations.

Among the fabrics, a teal and red color palette emerged, catching our attention with its liveliness. The antelope pattern presented itself as a versatile backdrop, offering a canvas of neutral tones to accentuate with lively splashes of color.

While our final design may have taken a different path, this particular combination resonated deeply with me, showcasing the endless possibilities that could have been explored with an unlimited budget. It's a reminder that in the realm of design, the journey is just as enchanting as the destination.

A serene jungle oasis

Step into a tranquil oasis of soft blues and greens, where imagination takes root with comfort-filled textures. This design, curated by our designer Taylor, celebrates the boundless wonders of the jungle without surrendering to, shall we say, more juvenile motifs.

The cornerstone fabric features zebras and bamboo, giving a sense of wilderness while ensuring a timeless appeal that will grow with the kiddo. Rich textures and fabrics intertwine, inviting tactile exploration and visual intrigue. Each corner whispers tales of nature's beauty, with meticulous trims and details.

The bugs, brought to life by a mesmerizing Samuel & Sons beaded trim and a captivating lamp, dance in unison, adding a touch of whimsy to the serene ambiance. This nursery strikes a delicate balance, embracing a boyish essence without compromising the room's charm.

Enter a nursery that’s as sweet as a ripe strawberry, where every detail sings the joyful melody of this delightful fruit.

Strawberry fields forever

Designer Anne was inspired by the vibrancy of the delightful fruit. This design weaves a tapestry of colors and textures that reflect its essence. From artwork that showcases strawberries to fabrics adorned with their luscious forms, the motif dances across the room with grace. The infusion of reds, greens and creams creates a refreshing and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of a sunlit garden. The sweet strawberry-shaped lamp casts a warm and gentle glow, adding a whimsical touch that captures the heart.

The cohesiveness of the design is harmoniously achieved through the artful use of scale — the green and white woven fabric is offset with a gingham pattern, creating visual interest. The range of red tones, from subdued to vivid, paints a canvas of depth and emotion, mirroring the varied shades of strawberries themselves.

Creating these spaces is not just about combining colors and fabrics; it's about crafting a space where dreams take root and memories unfold. Nurturing the imagination of my own two little ones and witnessing their worlds come to life is a privilege that fills my heart.

We believe the magic of design lies in the details, textures and colors that weave together to create a tapestry of love and comfort. As you embark on your own nursery design journey, remember that the most beautiful spaces are those that reflect your personal story, infusing your heart into every corner.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.