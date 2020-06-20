Cracks of Thunder Welcome Summer Solstice

Shelf Cloud Seen Thursday Night

A line of thunderstorms rumbled through the Twin Cities on Thursday evening with areas of heavy rain and gusty winds. The picture below was taken as the line was moving through the NW Metro. This "Shelf Cloud" feature is typically associated with the leading edge of gusty winds and heavy rains. Thankfully, there wasn't any major wind damage that reported as the storms moved through.



(Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson)

Severe Risks on Saturday & Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is risk of a few strong storms around the region this weekend.Sunday could bring a better chance of strong to severe storms closer to home, but mainly across the southwestern part of the state where a MARGINAL Risk has been issued in dark green.





Weather Outlook Through AM Monday. Here's the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a fairly unsettled weekend shaping up. I don't think it'll be a complete washout across the state, but there will be times of showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times. Weekend Rainfall Potential Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Monday. Again, I don't think the weekend will be a washout, but there will be a few showers and storms across parts of the region with some of the heaviest rain possible across the southeastern part of the state. Some locations could see up to 1" of rain or more. Weekend Weather Outlook Here's the weather outlook this weekend for the Twin Cities, which shows somewhat unsettled weather lingering into Monday. Note that the average temp for this time of the year is around 80F, so we'll be pretty close to where we should be. The other good news is that it won't be terribly windy this weekend either! Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday, which looks a bit unsettled, especially during the afternoon. Winds look to be fairly light through the day as temps warm into the mid/upper 70s.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Saturday. Temps will warm into the 70s through much of the day with a chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Dewpoints won't be too sticky either only warming into the upper 50s. Winds should be fairly light through the day as well with northeastly winds gusts approaching 10mph to 15mph at times. Saturday UV Index The UV Index will be considered HIGH around midday Saturday, which means that it will only take about 20 minutes or less to get a sunburn on exposed skin. Make sure to have the SPF handy! Mild & Somewhat Unsettled Saturday Ahead Here's a preview of high temps acros the region on Saturday, which shows readings warming to near average! Much of the state will see highs in the 70s, which will actually be at or slightly below average for the middle part of June. Moderate Drought in Minnesota; First Time Since October 2018 The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions now in place across parts of the state for the first time since October 23rd, 2018! Note that some locations within the moderate drought are nearly -3" to -6" or more below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, after recent rains in the Twin Cities, MSP is now nearly +1.5" above average!

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps running pretty close to average over the next several days. However, temps could be quite a bit cooler by the end of the week with readings only warming into the 60s... Stay tuned. Meanwhile, there could a fairly active weather pattern ahead with a chance of showers and storms just about each day during the last full week of June next week. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the early part of July. Thankfully, we'll have a bit of break from the extreme heat over the next few days as highs warm into the 70s and 80s. However, the extended GFS outlook suggests that we could have several days in the 90s as we get into early July. 100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from June 27th to July 3rd shows cooler than average temps across the Northwest, while much of the rest of the nation will be warmer than average, including much of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

