Cracks of Thunder Welcome Summer Solstice

(Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson)
Weather Outlook Through AM Monday.
Here's the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Monday, which shows a fairly unsettled weekend shaping up. I don't think it'll be a complete washout across the state, but there will be times of showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times.
Weekend Rainfall Potential
Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Monday. Again, I don't think the weekend will be a washout, but there will be a few showers and storms across parts of the region with some of the heaviest rain possible across the southeastern part of the state. Some locations could see up to 1" of rain or more.
Weekend Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook this weekend for the Twin Cities, which shows somewhat unsettled weather lingering into Monday. Note that the average temp for this time of the year is around 80F, so we'll be pretty close to where we should be. The other good news is that it won't be terribly windy this weekend either!
Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Saturday. Temps will warm into the 70s through much of the day with a chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Dewpoints won't be too sticky either only warming into the upper 50s. Winds should be fairly light through the day as well with northeastly winds gusts approaching 10mph to 15mph at times.
The UV Index will be considered HIGH around midday Saturday, which means that it will only take about 20 minutes or less to get a sunburn on exposed skin. Make sure to have the SPF handy!
Mild & Somewhat Unsettled Saturday Ahead
Here's a preview of high temps acros the region on Saturday, which shows readings warming to near average! Much of the state will see highs in the 70s, which will actually be at or slightly below average for the middle part of June.
The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions now in place across parts of the state for the first time since October 23rd, 2018! Note that some locations within the moderate drought are nearly -3" to -6" or more below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, after recent rains in the Twin Cities, MSP is now nearly +1.5" above average!
Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps running pretty close to average over the next several days. However, temps could be quite a bit cooler by the end of the week with readings only warming into the 60s... Stay tuned. Meanwhile, there could a fairly active weather pattern ahead with a chance of showers and storms just about each day during the last full week of June next week.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the early part of July. Thankfully, we'll have a bit of break from the extreme heat over the next few days as highs warm into the 70s and 80s. However, the extended GFS outlook suggests that we could have several days in the 90s as we get into early July.
Cracks of Thunder Welcome Summer Solstice
By Paul Douglas
"Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August," wrote Jenny Han. We can all use a little magic these days. Welcome Summer Solstice! Today is the longest daylight of the year (15 hours, 37 minutes). Yes please.
Unlike last year, when it wouldn't stop raining, the sun has been out much of June. Temperatures at MSP are 6F warmer than average, and according to Dr. Mark Seeley, the Twin Cities have experienced wind gusts over 30 mph a total of 17 days in June. Sunburnt and windblown is a pretty good look, right?
A wrinkle of unnecessarily chilly air aloft ignites a few showers and thunderstorms later today - again PM hours Sunday. If you want to increase your odds of a dry outdoor event, schedule it morning or midday. Cool, Canadian exhaust keeps highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s much of next week, but models suggest heat and storms return within a week.
June has brought 5 days of 90-degree heat in the Twin Cities. That's more 90s than we saw all of last summer!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: AM sun, PM Storms Winds: N 7-12. High: 77.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. SSE 10-15. Low: 58.
SUNDAY: Ditto. Dry start, PM showers & storms. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 81.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray PM shower? Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 58. High: 72.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, PM clouds & showers. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 71.
THURSDAY: More sunshine & warmer. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 81.
FRIDAY: Windy & humid. Nighttime thunder. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 61. High: 83.
This Day in Weather History
June 20th
1992: Abnormally cold conditions occur across the north. Temperatures drop to 26 at Embarrass, MN and Hayward, WI, but the cold spot is 24 at Brimson, MN.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 20th
Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1933)
Average Low: 61F (Record: 41F set in 1992)
Record Rainfall: 1.92" set in 1927
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 20th
Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 37 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 51 minutes
Moon Phase for June 20th at Midnight
0.0 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Image below: The path of the sun across our sky – from about noon to sunset – during the days of the equinoxes and the summer and winter solstices. Photographer Marcella Giulia Pace made these observations from Gatto Corvino village, Sicily, Italy. Read more about this photo, which was the Earth Science Picture of the Day for March 18, 2020, via USRA. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, this solstice signals the beginning of summer. For the Southern Hemisphere, winter starts at this solstice. This 2020 June solstice takes place on Saturday, June 20, at 21:44 UTC; translate UTC to your time. In North America and U.S. time zones, that’s June 20 at 6:44 p.m. ADT, 5:44 p.m. EDT, 4:44 p.m. CDT, 3:44 p.m. MDT, 2:44 p.m. PDT, 1:44 p.m. AKDT (Alaskan Daylight Time) and 11:44 a.m. HAST (Hawaiian-Aleutian Standard Time). At that instant, the sun reaches its most northerly point in our sky. And, at that instant, it’s sunrise for the Hawaiian Islands, and sunset in the Middle East and Africa. It’s noon in South America and midnight in eastern Asia. The solstice happens at the same instant for all of us, everywhere on Earth; only our clocks and calendars are different.
Keep reading for some quick info that’ll help you connect with nature at this June solstice 2020."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities in Early June
Here's the severe weather probabilities for mid/late June, which shows a better chance of severe weather over the Central Plains, Mid-Atlantic States and Ohio Valley. However, note that severe weather chances continue to creep north into the Upper Mississippi Valley.
Climate Stories