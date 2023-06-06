NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
GitLab Inc., up $11.04 to $46.44.
The software development platform gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast update.
HealthEquity Inc., up $6.83 to $65.67.
The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Nevro Inc., down $4.04 to $23.48.
The medical device developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Joann Inc., down 47 cents to $1.14.
The owner of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $4.43 to $92.87.
The restaurant chain's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $4.59 to $20.98.
The owner of DKNY and other clothing brands raised its profit forecast for the year.
ABM Industries Inc., up $3.21 to $48.51.
The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Thor Industries Inc., up $13.99 to $93.15.
The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.