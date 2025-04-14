Coyle has goal and 2 assists as Avalanche score 4 in 3rd period to beat Ducks 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists in Colorado's four-goal third period, and the Avalanche rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night.
Jack Drury had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Aamodt and Erik Johnson also scored for Colorado, which trailed 2-0 midway through the third. Scott Wedgewood had 18 saves.
The Avalanche, locked into a first-round matchup with Dallas, rested several stars, including Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin
Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo scored, and Lukas Dostal finished with 20 saves as the Ducks lost their second straight.
Aamodt, playing in his second NHL game, got his first goal when his shot from the right circle deflected off the skate of Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintukov and in with 9:55 remaining to get the Avalanche on the scoreboard.
Drury tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal with 5:26 remaining as he deflected Sam Malinski's shot from the slot.
Coyle beat Dostal from the right circle with 2:09 left to put Colorado ahead, and Johnson sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.
McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first for his 22nd of the season.