Cows obstruct Nigeria's capital as climate change and development leave herders with nowhere to go

Fulani herders like Abubakar are traditionally nomadic and dominate West Africa's cattle industry. They normally rely on wild countryside to graze their cattle with free pasture, but the pressures of modernization, the need for land for housing and crop farming and human-caused climate change are challenging their way of life. To keep cattle off of Abuja's major roads and gardens, some suggest that herders need to start acquiring private land and operating like other businesses. But to do that, they'd need money and government incentives.