CHENEY, Wash. — Cedric Coward's 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68 on Saturday night.
Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.
Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4). Ty Johnson added 12 points. Christian Anigwe had eight points and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
Vikings take fans on emotional roller coaster with historic comeback
Some fans left U.S. Bank Stadium when the Vikings were down by 33 points, missing the team's record-breaking comeback win.
Wild
Healed and ready, Wild's Hartman to return his scoring touch to lineup
Forward Ryan Hartman was hurt in a fight against the Blackhawks on Oct. 30, and the team gave him plenty of time to recover so he could resume his typically physical style of play.
Wolves
Edwards adapts quickly on the fly as Timberwolves' primary ball-handler
"Point Ant" might not be a permanent fixture for the Wolves, but at least he has shown he is capable of the job when required.
Sports
No. 10 UCLA coasts past CSU Bakersfield 75-47
Emily Bessoir and freshman Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.
Sports
Watson throws TD, wins home debut as Browns down Ravens 13-3
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly.