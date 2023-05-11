More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Man who beheaded girlfriend in front of onlookers in Shakopee convicted of murder
The verdict calls for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 61; mostly cloudy and mild; more rain ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers
Tommies, Gophers to square off in men's and women's hockey doubleheader
The games will be held Oct. 13 at Xcel Energy Center. The women's teams have played 12 times, but this will be the first official meeting for the men's squads.
Outdoors
As flooding ebbs, Fort Snelling State Park prepares to reopen
The DNR will reopen parts of the park to the public May 15.
www.startribune.com
COVID survivor Rick Ulrich reunites with North Memorial nurses
Ulrich returned to North Memorial with his wife Deb and two daughters to bring lunch and thank the healthcare workers he credits for saving his life during his nearly month-long stay in the ICU in late 2020.