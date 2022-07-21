A fast-spreading coronavirus subvariant appears to be pushing COVID-19 levels up in Minnesota — as it already has in warm-weather U.S. states this summer — but not hospitalizations and deaths so far.

Six of seven regions of Minnesota saw the viral load in wastewater increase Sunday — with the southwest and south central regions reporting their highest levels on record, according to the University of Minnesota.

The growth is the work of the BA.5 subvariant, which was responsible for 71% of infections in the first two weeks of July, according to genomic sequencing of a sampling of positive COVID-19 specimens in Minnesota.

"Like other places in the country and world we are seeing rapid emergence of this variant of concern," said Mark Osborn, the U microbiologist overseeing the statewide wastewater monitoring.

BA.5 has shown high breakthrough rates of infections in people with immunity from vaccinations or recent COVID-19 cases. More than 54% of infections identified in the final week of June in Minnesota involved people who had received initial vaccinations plus booster doses, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 situation report, updated each Thursday.

Health officials remain optimistic that immunity provides some benefit by lowering the level of severe illness. Seniors who were not fully vaccinated in Minnesota were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two months and seven times more likely to die of the infectious disease, the health department reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota have held steady for more than two months, reaching 406 on Tuesday and including 46 patients needing intensive care. Minnesota identified another 35 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, maintaining its average of five per day — mostly in seniors. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,907.

BA.5 produced less severe illness than other variants when it was discovered in South Africa, but has been harsher in other countries, said Michael Osterholm, director of the U's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. He discouraged complacency, noting that the current level of U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths is low in the context of two years of the pandemic, but would have been cause for concern earlier on.

"Its like Minnesota winters" after a week of subzero temperatures, he said. "You get five days of 20 degrees and you want to be outside with your coat off."

The seven-day average of new coronavirus infections in Minnesota bottomed out at 1,197 per day in the week ending July 5, partly because of reduced testing over the Independence Day weekend. It rebounded to 1,424 per day in the week ending July 11, the highest rate since mid-June.

Independence Day has served as pivot point in COVID-19 over the last two summers, presumably because group gatherings presented new opportunities for the virus to spread.

The growth in infections is occurring despite the closure of some state testing centers and the rising use of at-home COVID-19 tests that aren't reported publicly.

Viral levels in wastewater are considered a more reliable indicator of changes in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, reflecting the spread of the coronavirus even among people who don't know they are infected. Sewage sampling has limits as well. The viral loads reached record levels in two southern Minnesota regions, but are based on results from a combined seven treatment plants and can swing wildly.

The U monitoring data showed an increase in the metro region, based on results from 13 plants in fringe suburbs such as Hastings and Cambridge. Wastewater results for the bulk of the Twin Cities metro area are reported separately on Fridays.