MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum will close for several days next week as staffers wait for COVID-19 test results.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the museum will be closed Monday through Wednesday. Museum President and CEO Ellen Censky said in a statement that key staff members in essential operational roles are quarantining or waiting for test results.
People who bought tickets for the now-closed days can get a refund or transfer their tickets to another date.
The museum requires masks for all staff and visitors over age 3. Censky said in her statement that 97% of the museum's employees are vaccinated and those who aren't are tested weekly for the disease.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Boaz to host Wisconsin's first community-scale microgrid
Tucked just off Highway 14 on the way from Richland Center to Readstown, the village of Boaz has a church, a bar and a supper club.
Local
Book revisits woman who wrote poetry from state hospital
A St. Paul housewife used poetry not only to express her feelings but to help cope throughout the seven years she was confined to St. Peter State Hospital in the late 1920s.
Local
Milwaukee program fights trauma with martial arts
When Amber Tucker went through a traumatic event, she didn't fight.
Nation
Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation's top Democrats
The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation's most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st Century.
Nation
'Jeopardy!' champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers.