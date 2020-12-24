When federal regulators approved two antibody treatments last month for emergency use in high-risk COVID-19 patients, doctors worried there would not be enough to go around.

President Donald Trump had taken one of the treatments, made by Regeneron, in October and promoted it as a "cure." Early trial data had shown the treatments could keep people at risk of severe disease out of the hospital if administered soon after infection with the coronavirus.

But in a surprising turn of events, the treatments are sitting unused in hospital refrigerators around the country, just when they might do the most to help patients and relieve the burden on overwhelmed hospitals as cases and deaths surge to record levels.

Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer of Eli Lilly, which manufactures the other monoclonal antibody treatment, said he had assumed that "we're going to be holding back the mobs that want to get this drug. I was wrong."

The federal government has on hand nearly 532,000 doses of the two drugs, and 55% of that has been shipped, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. But early data collected from hospitals by the federal government suggest that they have given only about 20% of their supply to patients.

Hospitals and clinics, staggered by the needs of the sick and gearing up to help administer the new coronavirus vaccines, have not focused as much attention on these treatments, which have to be infused into patients in a narrow window of time, within 10 days of when they start showing symptoms but before they're sick enough to be hospitalized. Administrators have struggled to identify people who should get the antibody drugs because of delays in testing and a lack of coordination between testing sites and hospitals.

And demand from patients themselves has been weaker than expected. Some have been reluctant to venture out of their homes to get the therapies in hospitals — or perceive the treatments are not available to them but are going to well-connected people like Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey.

"There were politicians getting it and bragging about it, or whatever, and then people thought, 'Well, it's not for me; it's for those people,' " Skovronsky said.

In addition, some experts are skeptical about the strength of the evidence, and that is making some doctors reluctant to embrace the treatments.