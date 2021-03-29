A federal study with support from Duluth, Minn. researchers has tracked the first two COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. and found that they were 90% effective in real-world conditions and prevented asymptomatic infections.

Clinical trials of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only looked at prevention of symptomatic infections, so the latest study of their effectiveness in health care and emergency medical workers is a significant advance, said Dr. Harmony Tyner, an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's Regional Health Care System in Duluth.

"It protects against asymptomatic infections as well," said Tyner, a co-author of the study published Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We know it kept people alive, we know it kept people from dying, but [the clinical trials] didn't test against asymptomatic infections, which is huge."

The finding is a boost for aggressive vaccination as a key response to the pandemic in Minnesota, where there have been 6,835 COVID-19 deaths and 516,608 diagnosed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. The totals include five deaths and 1,550 infections reported on Monday amid continued signs of a new COVID-19 wave in Minnesota.

The state on Monday reported that 1,609,277 people have received COVID-19 vaccine and 990,854 have completed the series either by receiving two Moderna and Pfizer shots, or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All Minnesotans will technically be eligible Tuesday to receive vaccine, but quantities remain limited and many medical providers are continuing to reserve doses for those at greatest risk of viral exposure or severe COVID-19 illness.

The state reported that 81% of senior citizens and at least 66% of K-12 and child-care educators have received vaccine. They were initial priority groups in Minnesota along with long-term care residents, health care workers and non-elderly adults with qualifying medical conditions or front-line occupations.

Duluth is among eight locations that took part in one of the first real-world COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness studies in the U.S. The Minnesota site provided 448 volunteers, mostly clinic and hospital workers but some first-responders as well, who submitted to COVID-19 testing every two weeks before and after they were vaccinated.

Only 12 infections were detected between Dec. 14 and March 13 in the local study group, which included 47 people who were unvaccinated. That 2.7% infection rate was one of the lowest in the study, which Tyner said could have been due to the high vaccination rate in the group or due to higher viral transmission during the study period in other locations such as Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Among the 3,950 participants from all eight U.S. sites, 205 SARS-CoV-2 infections were identified — a rate of 5.2%. One-fourth of the study group remained unvaccinated during the study period.

The results showed 90% effectiveness for people who had been fully vaccinated — which means it had been 14 days after their final doses — and 80% effectiveness for partially vaccinated individuals, according to the CDC report.

The study also found a much lower rate at 10% of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that were asymptomatic. Estimates of such cases had been at 40% or higher, but Tyner said most people in the study who tested positive in the absence of symptoms ended up developing them later on.

Proof that vaccines reduce asymptomatic infections could impact the public health response to the pandemic, including mask-wearing practices for vaccinated people.

The CDC recently permitted unmasked visits without social distancing between fully vaccinated people, who also could visit with unvaccinated people at low risk of developing severe COVID-19.

However, the CDC has recommended mask-wearing in public for fully vaccinated people out of caution — because there was no evidence about their risks of spreading the virus through asymptomatic infection — and Minnesota's mask mandate applied to them as well.

The CDC study, entitled HEROES-RECOVER, is ongoing and will continue to assess vaccine effectiveness over time. Tyner said the Duluth arm is looking for more volunteers in health care and first-responder roles who haven't been vaccinated yet and are willing to be tested regularly. The e-mail for participants is recoverstudy@slhduluth.com.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744