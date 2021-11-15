Minnesota's latest COVID-19 surge keeps growing with the state on Monday reporting more cases and hospitalizations.

The latest data show 5,266 new cases reported during the 24-hour period ending Friday at 4 a.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The one-day tally boosts the rolling seven-day average for new cases to more than 3,900 per day, according to Star Tribune data.

The Health Department on Monday reported no new COVID-19 deaths because the most recent reporting period included the Veterans Day holiday, when the state did not process information on deaths connected to the pandemic.

State reports on hospital figures lag by one business day, so the latest figures show Minnesota hospitals on Friday were treating 1,282 patients with COVID-19, an increase from the 1,245 patients in hospitals Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck • 612-673-4744

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck