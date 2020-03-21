Three patients — a 16-year-old boy with diabetes, a 25-year-old mother and a 75-year-old grandfather — are crammed into a hospital triage tent and struggling to breathe. Only one ventilator is left. Who gets it?

This is the kind of wrenching ethical dilemma that critical-care doctors, nurses and medical officials across the U.S. are bracing for as cases of coronavirus surge and hospitals become overwhelmed.

Do they allocate intensive-care beds on a first-come, first-served basis? Do they pull one patient with a limited chance of survival off a ventilator to give it to a person with better odds?

If two patients have equal medical needs and likelihood of recovery, do they pick the youngest? Or the one with the most dependents? Should physicians and respiratory therapists, or even police officers and firefighters, be jumped to the front of the line?

With more than 13,000 Americans having tested positive for COVID-19, and thousands of new cases confirmed each day, health officials are hastily preparing for a barrage of critically ill patients that could force them to ration ventilators, intensive-care beds and antiviral drugs.

“You only have so many negative pressure rooms or ventilators, so you have to start from an ethical standpoint: How do you prioritize?” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of Marion County’s Public Health Department in Indianapolis.

“Should age play a role?” she said. “If I have a 75-year-old and I have a young mom with three children, there would be no one to take care of the children with the mom gone. But the 75-year-old has lived a good life.”

Agonizing decisions are already being made in Italy, where more than 3,400 have died as critically ill patients cram into hospital corridors and doctors turn their operating rooms into makeshift ICUs. Without enough ventilators to deal with the influx of patients, doctors are denying services to the elderly in favor of young and otherwise healthy patients.

“There is no way to find an exception,” a doctor in northern Italy told the New England Journal of Medicine. “We have to decide who must die and whom we shall keep alive.”

In routine times, ER physicians operate on egalitarian principles, offering first-come, first-served intensive care on the basis that everybody’s life is equal.

But when systems are overrun during wars and natural disasters, doctors must decide how to maximize resources for the greatest social good.

“This is the largest experiment of social mitigation strategies and handling of a pandemic in human history,” said Howard Markel, a professor of history at the University of Michigan. “Historical epidemics don’t count because they didn’t have intensive care, respirators or intravenous fluids. We’re all flying by the seat of our pants.”

The U.S. has fewer than 100,000 intensive-care beds. But it would probably need a total of 200,000 in a moderate outbreak and 2.9 million in an outbreak akin to the 1918 Spanish flu, said a report from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

Even if critical cases were spread out over several months, the report said, “the mismatch between demand and resources is clear.”

“Everyone’s on red alert and gaming things out and saying, ‘What are we going to do if?’ ” said Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado.

Last week, medical experts with the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care published a report that raised the possibility of establishing age limits for admission to intensive care units.

Excluding the elderly from critical care in the event of a pandemic is not a new idea. Some clinicians have recommended denying critical care to anyone over 85 should an influenza pandemic strike. But many ethicists say Americans would be less likely than European countries to introduce blanket age limits, viewing it as discrimination against the elderly.

Still, there is not consensus on how health care in the U.S. would be rationed in a pandemic.

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines general principles, it’s down to individual hospitals, health systems and states to decide policy. The result is a patchwork system. States including New York and Minnesota have drawn up detailed guidelines for allocating resources. Others have not talked about it much at all.

Bioethicists and hospital leaders across the country are now huddling online to formulate COVID-19 algorithms and brainstorm protocols.

“We don’t want a situation where we’re putting bedside physicians in the position of making decisions patient by patient,” said Felicia Cohn, clinical professor of bioethics at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine.