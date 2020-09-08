Minnesotans have flocked to HealthPartners’ COVID-19 vaccine trial, crashing the enrollment website at one point last week and filling up screening appointments.

The Bloomington-based health care provider filled 1,019 of its 1,500 slots in the national trial in 24 hours, reflecting concerns about a pandemic that could produce another wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths this fall.

HealthPartners is adding staffers to add more screening appointments, and will target minorities, the elderly, and others at elevated risk of severe COVID-19 for remaining slots in the trial, said spokesman David Martinson.

“We ... are working to adjust staffing and resources, and hope to continue enrolling more people for this important project,” Martinson said.

The trial news comes amid continued warnings by Minnesota health officials of a broadening spread of the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday just two COVID-19 deaths and 387 newly confirmed infections — reflecting reduced testing over the holiday weekend — and 257 people hospitalized with the infectious disease. That is the lowest hospital count since late July.

Other trends in the pandemic are more ominous, though, including a rising positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing that is now at 5.6%. The rate of newly confirmed infections also has increased even as the rate of testing activity has decreased.

Nurse Kathe Olmstead gave volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Virus strikes Winona State

Cases surged in Winona County from 243 on Aug. 1 to 622 now — with half involving young adults aged 18 to 24. Winona State University reported 97 confirmed infections as of Aug. 30 and announced a two-week quarantine on Tuesday in which most classes will temporarily shift online and most employees will return to remote work.

“The numbers are concerning,” said Karen Sanness, Winona County Health and Human Services Director, who has consulted with local colleges and with proprietors of bars, restaurants and other student hangouts on ways to control the spread of the virus. “I’m just worried about seeing it spread into the older people in the community. We haven’t seen that yet, but its always a concern because then we’re going to see more hospitalizations and we’re going to see more deaths,” Sanness said.

COVID-19 is caused by infection with a novel coronavirus for which no vaccine exists. The state has tallied 81,608 lab-confirmed infections and 1,862 COVID-19 deaths — 80% of which have involved people 70 and older.

Three Phase 3 trials are underway in the U.S. to prove the safety and effectiveness of experimental vaccines. HealthPartners is part of the vaccine trial launched in partnership by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Allina Health is expected to join an additional trial later this year of a vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

Rapid enrollment in the HealthPartners trial was welcome news to Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, who said Minnesota is already preparing for when the first vaccine is approved and how it will be distributed.

“We know that when the vaccine is first available it will be in limited supply,” she said, “but we also know that as we move forward it will be really important that we have a large proportion of our population that is vaccinated.”

Health officials expect that multiple vaccines will gain approval in the next year or so, but that some could work better in certain demographic groups than in others.

HealthPartners is consequently seeking a diverse population of enrollees for its arm of the AstraZeneca trial, which will provide participants with either the experimental vaccine or a non-medicating placebo for comparison.

Participants will give blood samples and be followed over two years to determine if the vaccine is protecting them. The trial has particularly eyed people in high-contact jobs who are more likely to be exposed to the virus over time.

Not all patients were screened in. Gregory Johnston, 71, of Rockford, said he was highly motivated by his grandchildren and others in his life to accelerate the discovery of a vaccine, but was denied entry due to existing health conditions.

“I want to do what I can to get a vaccine out there for this terrible virus,” said Johnston, a former pharmaceutical sales representative who will be driving school busses this fall.

Carmen Aguirre, 27, fit the high risk profile as a University of Minnesota medical student, but was ruled out due to having Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disorder. Her boyfriend signed up, partly so he could protect Aguirre from getting infected, but is having second thoughts about a two-year commitment if he has a 50-50 chance of getting a placebo.

“We want to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” Aguirre said.

Staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this article.