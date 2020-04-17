The Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor spent a portion of Good Friday planning her death. The Episcopal priest hopes to outline the music she would like to hear as her life comes to an end, the floral scent she hopes to smell and which of her 12 hand-pieced quilts she intends to hold.

Taylor is not ill, but at 68, she falls squarely into the age range especially vulnerable to COVID-19. So before Taylor spoke in virtual gatherings about death and resurrection last week, she had already prepared her advanced care directives, designated power of attorney over her affairs, and plans to be buried — near her parents and sister.

"Few people are up for this conversation," said Taylor, a nationally known author who lives in Georgia. "You won't believe how many people walk away from me when I bring this up."

Even though many clergy lead funerals regularly, many admit they haven't made end-of-life care decisions or planned for their own funerals. The coronavirus has been prompting those discussions.

People used to imagine their own deaths more because they witnessed death more regularly, said Lydia Dugdale, director of the Columbia Center for Clinical Medical Ethics and a physician who has spent the past few weeks caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City.

And while the church offers comfort to those dealing with the death of a loved one, Dugdale said it hasn't been at the forefront of helping its own people face death.

In her forthcoming book "The Lost Art of Dying," Dugdale points to a 2013 Harvard University study that found clergy knew little about palliative and other end-of-life care.

Dugdale said lay people haven't wanted to hear about death, and clergy have stopped preaching about it.

"From my own experience, I can count on one hand the number of sermons I've heard on the need to prepare well for death," she said.

COVID-19 has changed that for some. The Rev. Carrie Call, who provides spiritual care to pastors and parishioners in the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ, said more pastors had been seeking information on end-of-life care and do-not-resuscitate orders before Easter.

"It's ironic because our faith lives and message are about triumph over death and resurrection, but we come face to face with it on this kind of scale, it's really challenging," Call said. "The challenge for pastors is how they cope with that in their own lives while maintaining a sense of calm to help parishioners in their lives."

The Rev. James Martin, an editor at-large at America magazine, said it's human and natural to fear death, especially now. The way people have died alone or been unable to hold funerals during the spread of the coronavirus has been especially sad. Still, some people might see it as an opportunity to change their lives.

"To plan out your own death is not always morbid," said Martin, 59. "It's a way to look at the kind of life you want to lead."

Timothy Keller, retired pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, said he does not have his funeral planned. He thinks that should be up to his family.

"If we got the virus and died, as sad as it would be, we would both say, 'We thought we had more to do on earth,' " he said. "… That's not a bad message for God to say, 'You've done your work.' "