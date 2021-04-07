COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 500 in Minnesota for the first time since late January, prompting medical officials to warn of the continued threat of the pandemic and the urgency for people to take precautions and get vaccinated.

The 538 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Tuesday included 138 patients needing intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from the infectious disease, which is caused by exposure to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Hospital leaders have reported fewer deaths and better outcomes among the latest cases — possibly because of progress in vaccinating those at greatest risk for severe COVID-19 — but said the sheer numbers are putting pressure on their capacities at a time when they are treating many non-COVID patients as well.

"The metro hospitals are as tight on beds as we were in late fall at our peak," said Dr. John Hick, a Hennepin Healthcare physician who has advised the state on its pandemic response.

While COVID-19 patients make up a lower percentage of hospitalizations now compared to fall, "they are definitely the tipping point," he added. "And the case counts are starting to rise rapidly after several weeks of steady rise."

The latest wave shows similarities to the prior spring and fall pandemic waves — when hospitalizations surged about two to three weeks after diagnosed infections increased.

Injection of bipartisanship Ex-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, above left, and Gov. Tim Walz received the J&J vaccine last week at the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.

The state on Wednesday reported a 6.3% positivity rate of diagnostic testing — well above the 5% caution threshold — along with 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,004 more infections. The state's totals in the pandemic are now 6,908 deaths and 532,658 infections.

Vaccination progress could prevent the increase in COVID-19 deaths that followed rising hospitalizations in the fall and spring pandemic waves, though.

The latest White House COVID-19 Team report on Minnesota, released Tuesday, ranked Minnesota 10th worst among states for its rate of new infections, and 12th worst for the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions. However, the state only had the 40th highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period ending April 1.

So far, 42% of eligible people 16 and older in Minnesota — 1,871,867 people — have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That includes nearly 83% of senior citizens — an initial priority group that has suffered 89% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths — and 68.5% of K-12 teachers and child-care educators.

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Minnesota through an array of hospital, pharmacy, local public health and state sites.

The state received mixed news this week on its ability to maintain its progress and get closer to its goal of vaccinating 80% of eligible Minnesotans.

The state on Tuesday learned that its federally controlled supply of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will drop from 211,800 doses this week to 141,820 doses next week. However, that doesn't include a separate federal supply — which provided 132,620 doses last week through contacts with Minnesota pharmacies and other providers. The state will learn on Friday how many more doses are coming to Minnesota through that route.

The state allocation also doesn't include a new site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds that will vaccinate 100,000 people in targeted ZIP codes in Hennepin and Ramsey counties under a federal emergency management contract. Vaccinations at that site will take place over eight weeks starting April 14.

State emergency operations officials were scrambling Wednesday to find a new location for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event after overnight storm damage prevented the scheduled use of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan.

"The state is working around the clock to identify an alternate location and will contact impacted patients directly to provide an opportunity to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible," said a statement provided by Nicholas Kimball, a spokesman for the State of Minnesota COVID-19 Response.

The Vikings facility is one of several pop-up locations that Minnesota has used this year to provide COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Gov. Tim Walz received a shot there last week during an event for workers who have been prioritized for vaccination due to their on-the-job risks of viral exposure.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744