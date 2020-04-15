With workplaces, schools and libraries closed while Minnesotans are sequestered at home to combat COVID-19’s spread, those without adequate online access may experience additional hardships and isolation during the quarantine.

Data from the last American Community Survey show more than 330,000 Minnesotans lack home internet connectivity – and a similar number don’t even have computers – making remote work, continuing education and accessing basic government services in a time of pandemic even more challenging.

Though the state's digital divide has gradually narrowed over time, the poorest and most vulnerable still struggle keeping technological pace.

And even among those who do have home internet access, it’s not always fast enough, since about 10 percent of Minnesota households don’t have high-speed broadband connections (with roughly 10,000 statewide still using dial-up).

Rural regions of the state still struggle accessing quality wired internet, with large areas of greater Minnesota remaining unserved or underserved.

In the Twin Cities metro area, this technological gap is also pronounced in Northside and central Minneapolis, where a quarter or more of some census tracts still aren’t online via home subscription, according to the most recent federal surveys. These trends extend into the some of the city’s less prosperous northern suburbs.