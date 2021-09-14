Patients with COVID-19 occupy more hospital beds in Minnesota than they did during the most recent pandemic surge this spring, according to state figures released Tuesday.

A total of 748 hospital beds across Minnesota are being used by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 70 beds compared with Monday's data release from the state Health Department. The spring peak came on April 14 when 699 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

It's the first time since early January that Minnesota hospitals have been treating more than 700 patients with COVID-19 on any one day.

Tuesday's tally of 208 patients in ICU beds with COVID-19 was the highest tally of intensive care patients this calendar year.

During the winter months, Minnesota was coming off its biggest surge thus far of COVID-19 patients in November and December. The current run-up in cases and hospitalizations, which is being driven by the highly infectious delta variant, remains far shy of last year's biggest one-day pandemic numbers.

The Health Department on Tuesday also announced 4,603 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths linked to the pandemic — numbers that reflect reporting for three days over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has reported 673,774 cases and 7,915 deaths.

