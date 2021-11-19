COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota have surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December.

With COVID-19 infections continuing to accelerate, the state's hospitals reported that they were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 in intensive care.

Only 2% of adult ICU beds were not occupied and 56 hospitals reported that their adult ICU beds were at capacity.

Pediatric ICU bed space also was tight at 92% capacity as of Thursday.

The influx of COVID-19 patients comes as Minnesota reported another 5,162 new infections and 30 additional deaths.

Minnesota's case surge shows no sign of slowing down. The testing positivity rate has risen to 10.8% at a time when the number of Minnesotans getting tested is increasing.

"We are still very, very concerned about our numbers," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said in an online presentation to the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians Thursday.

Case counts have not reached the levels seen last fall, when hospitals saw a record 1,864 COVID-19 patients in late November, but a shortage of health care workers this fall has put new pressures on the hospital system.

"The impact is just about as great on our health care system because capacity is so much more constrained," Ehresmann said.

She noted that the highly contagious delta variant and waning immunity among the vaccinated are contributing to the recent wave of cases.

The Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, moving beyond current recommendations that boosters be limited to the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and those in high-risk occupations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow suit. Minnesota health officials had already said that they would approve boosters for all adults, as other states have already done, if federal regulators did not open up eligibility.

Nearly 787,000 of the 3.3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans have received a booster shot as of Wednesday.

About 73,000 children 5-11, who recently became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, have received their first dose.

Since the pandemic began, 871,203 COVID-19 infections have been detected in state residents, including 9,486 reinfections.

A total of 9,155 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 complications. Among the 30 deaths reported Friday, 13 were long-term care residents.

Testing laboratories reported 55,526 COVID-19 test results to the state health agency on Thursday. On average, 43,000 test results are reported daily compared with 34,000 at the beginning of November.