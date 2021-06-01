COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped 58% in May as vaccinations protected more people against a novel coronavirus that has caused 601,517 known infections and 7,427 deaths in the state.

The state reported 249 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Minnesota on Sunday, down from a peak in the latest pandemic wave of 699 on April 14.

Nearly 3 million Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.6 million have completed the one- or two-dose series. The vaccination progress keeps Minnesota on track to reach its goal of providing vaccine to 70% of people 16 or older by July 1 — having reached 64.6% of them already.

The state launched a series of incentives last week to continue vaccination progress — including free passes to various events and state parks for 100,000 people who received new COVID-19 vaccinations, starting May 27, and free or discounted beers for all vaccine recipients at participating breweries and distilleries.

The webpage allowing new vaccine recipients to select their incentives opened Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 134 coronavirus infections and one COVID-19 death. The single-day count of new infections was the lowest since April 21, 2020. The state's reported positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing fell to 3.9% — with sharp declines in infections as well as tests performed.

Jessica Vang received her 2nd vaccine at the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in St. Paul serving the Asian Pacific Islander at the HmongTown Marketplace. ] Lieutenant Governor Flanagan mobile visits at vaccine clinic at HmongTown Marketplace Thursday May 20, 2021 in St Paul , MN.

State social distancing and capacity restrictions on businesses ended on Friday and a state indoor mask mandate was lifted earlier this spring. Mask-wearing ordinances to reduce the risk of viral transmission remain in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744