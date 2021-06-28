COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped below 100 for the first time in more than a year, reflecting continued progress in vaccinating people against the infectious disease and slowing the spread of the coronavirus that causes it.

The state on Monday reported 98 hospitalizations, along with five more COVID-19 deaths and 82 new infections. The latest counts raise Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,587 COVID-19 deaths and 605,218 diagnosed infections.

State health officials have credited vaccination progress for reducing infections and shortening a spring COVID-19 wave, which at its peak left 699 people in Minnesota in hospital beds. The state on Monday reported that more than 3 million people 12 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 2.9 million have completed the one- or two-dose series.

Minnesota appears on track to fall short of its goal of providing at least first doses to 70% of people 16 and older by July 1 — a goal set in May just before people age 12 to 15 became eligible to receive vaccine as well. The state has reached a rate of 66.8% in the 16 and older age group, according to its COVID-19 vaccine website.

However, Minnesota appears on track to exceed President Joe Biden's goal of providing vaccine to 70% of adults 18 and older by July 4. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Monday morning that Minnesota had reached a 69.6% first-dose vaccination rate in that population with one week left before the federal holiday.

Differences in the timing and reporting of vaccinations has resulted in a gap of about 150,000 vaccine recipients between the state and CDC tracking websites. Minnesota's tally also doesn't include vaccinations provided by federal agencies in the state, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and the Indian Health Service.

Health officials noted that the July goals are only incremental and that they intend to push Minnesota's vaccination rate even higher to try to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the development of more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

Roughly 91% of senior citizens in Minnesota have received at least a first vaccine dose — a key high-risk group that has suffered 88% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths. The five deaths reported Monday included a Hennepin County resident in the 35 to 39 age range — the state's 70th COVID-19 death involving someone younger than 40.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744