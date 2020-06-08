Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have reached their lowest numbers since May 12 in Minnesota, raising hopes that the state is on the downside of a wave of cases of an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported that 452 patients with COVID-19 were in hospital care, including 198 who needed intensive care. The state also reported 11 deaths and 338 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the totals for the pandemic to 1,197 deaths and 28,224 cases since early March.

The state has now reported the completion of more than 10,000 diagnostic tests for five days in a row. The 10,023 tests reported on Sunday were a record for that day of the week. Testing numbers are expected to increase as Minnesota continues to build its capacity toward 20,000 daily tests, and as protesters following the death of George Floyd comply with state recommendations to seek testing due to their exposure risks.

While testing has been reserved for patients with symptoms, and people in high-risk health care and long-term care facilities, the state last week issued a much broader recommendation. Anyone involved in the protests — including protesters, first-responders, and volunteer cleanup crews — are encouraged to seek testing five to seven days after their involvement in any mass group events.

Health officials were disappointed on Friday to learn that some clinics were slow to adopt this guidance and were denying testing for patients when they reported that they have no symptoms.

"We are encouraging people, symptoms or no symptoms, if they have been in these large events to go get tested," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Whether the protests will cause a new wave of COVID-19 cases is unclear. On one hand, the protesters were singing and shouting — actions that can spread the virus and increase their risks. On the other, the demonstrations were in the outdoor air, which can reduce the person-to-person spread of the virus.

As many as 80% of infections with this novel coronavirus produce mild or no symptoms, meaning that some people can spread the virus without knowing it. The state now lists 23,657 of its known COVID-19 cases as fully recovered and free from isolation restrictions.

Deaths remain most likely among the elderly and residents of long-term care facilities. Among all deaths, 955 were residents of such facilities.

Testing has identified COVID-19 infections in 2,973 health care workers, mostly workers in long-term care facilities.

Health officials encouraged people to stick with prevention measures, even as Minnesota scales back on statewide restrictions Wednesday and allows for indoor service at bars and restaurants and limited use of fitness clubs. Group gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors will be permitted as of Wednesday as well.

Prevention strategies include wearing masks, maintaining social distance of 6 feet from others in public and staying home if sick.

Some metrics show more mobility among Minnesota residents. In the metro area, traffic on highways remains more than 28% below historical averages.

However, one metric on the state COVID-19 response page shows an increase in small, frequent and unpredictable travel — based on tracking of mobile device usage. This type of travel is now more common in greater Minnesota than it was at the start of the year. Unpredictable travel is 5% below levels at the start of the year in the metro area, but it had been 20% below those levels in mid-March.