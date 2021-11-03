MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 infections are going down in Wisconsin, although medical professionals say it has been a slow fall.

The state experienced a spike in cases in September brought on by the delta variant. But the return to levels seen before the surge has been "painfully slow," according to Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is averaging more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases per day, Department of Health Services figures show. That's down considerably from September when the number climbed above 2,900. However, the numbers were down to double digits in June.

"Compared to other states, we're lagging a little bit. The surge hit us a little later than other parts of the country and is abating a little bit later than it is in other parts of the country," Raymond said.

The seven-day average of deaths in Wisconsin fell below double digits Wednesday for the first time in almost two months.

About 55 percent of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS. About half a million youngsters across the state will become eligible for the Pfizer shots in the coming days when they're rolled out for children ages 5 to 11.