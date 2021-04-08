Minnesota surpassed 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in its race against a pandemic that has caused 6,922 deaths and 535,182 diagnosed infections in the state.

The vaccination milestone comes amid a new wave of COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, which reported 14 more deaths and 2,535 infections on Thursday and a 6.4% positivity rate of diagnostic testing that is above the state's 5% caution threshold.

The number of COVID-19 cases admitted to Minnesota hospital beds increased again — from a low of 210 on March 6 to 565 on Wednesday. The latest total included 131 people in intensive care beds due to respiratory problems or other complications of their COVID-19 illnesses.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday promoted continued vaccination as a key way to overcome the pandemic in Minnesota, where shots have been administered to 43% of all eligible people 16 and older and 83% of all senior citizens. The total of 1,900,248 people who have received vaccine in Minnesota includes 1,247,045 people who have completed the one- or two-dose series.

"This was our fastest million doses yet," said Walz Thursday, noting that Minnesota reached two million doses administered three weeks ago. "With fans in the stands at Target Field, the signs are all around us — spring has arrived, normalcy is near, and we are going to end this pandemic."

Deaths have not yet increased in this latest pandemic wave in Minnesota and that raises hopes that vaccination efforts have protected those most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness. If that pattern holds, Walz said Minnesota could soon see further reductions in business and social restrictions designed to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Walz called vaccine "the tool we did not have in our toolbox last year" when he issued those restrictions, which limited the sizes of social gatherings and the capacity of various businesses to try to slow down the spread of the virus.

Twelve of the 14 deaths reported Thursday involved senior citizens, who have suffered 89% of the total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. Eight involved people who lived in private residences, while six involved residents of long-term care facilities that were prioritized for vaccination.

New, more infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2 are fueling renewed pandemic activity in Minnesota, particularly among younger people who have not had access to vaccine.

The latest weekly COVID-19 report, released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, showed continued increases through March 27 in infections on college campuses and among K-12 students. Infections haven't increased among K-12 educators, though, with nearly 69% of them having received vaccine in Minnesota.

COVID-19 case rates are highest right now in a central Minnesota region surrounding Stearns County, as well as some isolated areas such as Jackson County on the southern border and Koochiching County on the northern border.

