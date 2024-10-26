Couturier's hat trick lifts Flyers to 7-5 win over Wild, snapping 6-game losing streak

Flyers: Jett Luchanko, who on opening night became the youngest player to ever play in a game in franchise history, was sent back to Guelph of the OHL after playing just four games. The Flyers roster is in a bit of a transition as G.M. Danny Briere announced before the game that defenseman Cam York will miss at least two weeks with an upper body injury. Briere said the Flyers would make moves to replace both players after the game.