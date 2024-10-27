Cousins throws for 276 yards and 4 TDs as Falcons beat Bucs 31-26 to take control of NFC South

Mayfield, playing with injured receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, tossed a pair of TD passes to Cade Otton, including a 4-yarder that trimmed what was once a 14-point decifit to 31-26 with just under seven minutes remaining. The Falcons took the ball, and with help from an 18-yard scramble by Cousins and a pair of fourth-down conversions held the ball until Younghoe Koo missed a 46-yield field goal with 1:01 left.