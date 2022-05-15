MINNEAPOLIS — Courtney Vandersloot scored five of her 16 points in the final 38 seconds and the Chicago Sky held off the Minnesota Lynx 82-78 on Saturday night.
Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago (2-1) an 80-76 lead with 38 seconds left and added two free throws 15 seconds later.
Emma Meesseman finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Sky. Azura Stevens added 14 points. Candace Parker had 11 points.
Reserve Nikolina Milic topped the Lynx (0-4) with 18 points. Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Moriah Jefferson finished with 16 points and five assists.
___
More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Umpire's call in 10th angers Baldelli as Twins lose to Guardians
A Cleveland runner was awarded second base and subsequently scored the winning run in extra innings after colliding with Twins first baseman Jose Miranda.
Sports
Gomes hits HR, go-ahead single to lift Cubs over D-backs 4-2
Yan Gomes' cameo as a middle-of-the-order masher was a success for the Chicago Cubs.
Sports
Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals 10-4
Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame one rough inning for his first victory this season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-4 on Saturday night.
Sports
Catching on: Mazeika's home run lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4
Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season, and the New York Mets took advantage of some sloppy Seattle defense to beat the Mariners 5-4 on Saturday night.
Sports
Robert RBI hit in 9th, Chisox end Yanks' 5-game win string
Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 3-2 Saturday night, stopping New York's five-game winning streak.