The Chicago Sky, defending WNBA champions, are good at a lot of things. Scoring, points in the paint. One thing they aren't good at is scoring a lot of points off their opponents turnovers.

And then, Sunday: The second-place Sky forced 18 Lynx turnovers and turned them into 27 points in an 88-85 victory that wasn't secured until Courtney Vandershoot hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

The Lynx (5-14) entered the game having run the league's most efficient offense over their prior five games. Sunday they made 58.9% of their shots, picking up 23 assists on 33 made shots.

And yet second-place Chicago (13-5) won the game.

The biggest reason, again: turnovers.

But not without a fight.

Down 11 with 4:10 left, the Lynx battled back, out-scoring Chicago 15-4 over the next 4-plus minutes until, with 7.6 seconds left, Kayla McBride hit three free throws to tie the score at 85-85.

But, out of a time out, Vandersloot hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

McBride finished with 15 points, as did Jessica Shepard off the bench. Sylvia Fowles had 12, Natalie Achonwa 10.

Chicago got 18 from Vandersloot, 15 from Emma Meesseman and 13 from Candace Parker.

Chicago had a 27-15 edge on points off turnovers and scored 48 points in the paint.

The Lynx led by two after a quarter, trailed by two at the half and were within three with 3:36 left in the third.

But Chicago finished the third 11-4 to take a 10-point lead. That lead grew to 12 in the fourth and was still at 11 when the Lynx started their comeback.

Both teams shot 50% or better in the first half, which Chicago started strong and the Lynx finished stronger.

Scoring eight points off Lynx turnovers the Sky grabbed an early 18-10 lead on Stevens' three-pointer with 3:07 left. Then it was all Lynx in a 12-2 finish to the quarter that put them up 22-22 on two free throws by Shepard with 2.2 seconds left. Powers hit three free throws and Bridget Carleton hit a three-pointer in the run.

The Lynx led for much of the second quarter, and were up 44-41 on Shepard's layup with under a minute left in the half.

But Chicago scored the final five points of the half. Julie Allemand hit two free throws with 37.3 seconds left. Then, after Jefferson's turnover, Vandersloot hit a three-pointer to put the Sky up 46-44.

Again the story was turnovers. After scoring eight points off turnovers in the first quarter, Chicago finished the half with 19 points off Minnesota's 11 turnovers. That means 11 of Chicago's 26 second-quarter points came off turnovers.

The Lynx were within three with 3:36 left in the third quarter after McBride hit a 21-foot shot. The rest of the quarter was all Chicago, an 11-for run to end the third quarter, with seven of those points coming off Lynx turnovers. By the time the third quarter ended the Sky had turned 16 Lynx turnovers into 27 points.

