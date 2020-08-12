Court TV is likely to get a few million witnesses for the prosecution.

The true-life crime channel announced Tuesday that it plans to roll cameras for two high-profile court cases: Minnesota vs. Chauvin, which chronicles the case against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd; and State of Georgia vs. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, regarding the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

“The most important cases of our generation will be covered gavel-to-gavel on Court TV, offering our audience a front-row seat to justice in every sense of the word,” network senior vice president Scott Tufts told TV Guide. “With the Chauvin case, Minnesota allows cameras if all parties agree — and there’s every indication that the court and attorneys involved in the death of George Floyd are open to a transparent process of justice.”

Court TV is also vowing extensive coverage of both cases, with network legal correspondence and justice journalists discussing daily trial events.

The next hearing in the Chauvin case is slated for Sept. 11, according to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

The case against the McMichaels, who are father and son, and Bryan will take place in Glynn County, Ga.