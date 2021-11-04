TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia issued an international arrest warrant for former president Moncef Marzouki Thursday over accusations that he undermined the North African country's security, a top Tunisian court said.
The court didn't provide any further explanation on the charges. Marzouki has been staying in France in the past month.
Current President Kais Saied said last month that he was withdrawing the diplomatic passport of Marzouki after he encouraged France to stop support for Tunisia under Saied's leadership.
Critics of Saied say that he orchestrated what amounted to a coup in July and is trying to consolidate power and discredit political opponents.
