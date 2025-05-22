Court rules to arrest Georgian opposition leader as anti-government protests continue

TBILISI, Georgia — A court in Georgia ordered opposition party leader Zurab Japaridze detained Thursday on charges of failing to appear before a parliamentary inquiry as protests continued against the ruling Georgian Dream party.
Demonstrators waving Georgian and European Union flags blocked the central thoroughfare in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, demanding new elections and the release of dissidents. Demonstrators have gathered there each night since Nov. 28, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze halted the country's EU integration process.
Ahead of Japaridze's hearing Thursday at a courthouse in Tbilisi, police surrounded the facility to prevent his supporters from entering. Only a handful of people were allowed into the cramped hearing room, angering his supporters.
Two people were arrested, and Japaridze's lawyers left in protest following a failed motion to move the proceedings to a larger room.
Japaridze, who heads the Girchi - More Freedom party, was detained after refusing to appear before a parliamentary commission investigating alleged wrongdoings by the government of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.
Opposition politicians have declined to attend the commission hearings, saying they are politically motivated by Georgian Dream to damage the opposition, particularly Saakashvili's United National Movement party.
Speaking to reporters before the hearing, Japaridze said he knew that he would be arrested but that he did not recognize the legitimacy of Georgia's current parliament or its commission.
''The regime is trying to kill the civil society,'' Japaridze said. ''They're killing the opposition parties and this is just one example of what they are doing now.''