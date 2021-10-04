WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives.
Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court's four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.
Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia's nonvoting member of Congress
