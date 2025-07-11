Court overturns ex-state attorney's mortgage fraud conviction but upholds perjury convictions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a mortgage fraud conviction of former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who gained a national profile for charging police officers in a Black man's death. But the court upheld two perjury convictions relating to real estate she purchased.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that jury instruction in the mortgage fraud case was ''erroneously overbroad" concerning the proper court venue. The case was tried in Maryland relating to property she bought in Florida.
''As a result of our decision to vacate the mortgage fraud conviction, the forfeiture order related to Appellant's Longboat Key Condo, which was obtained as the fruit of the alleged mortgage fraud, is also vacated,'' Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote.
Judge Paul Niemeyer dissented in part. While the majority ruling contended that the government failed to introduce evidence sufficient to show that the crime was committed in Maryland and that the district court's venue instruction was erroneous, Niemeyer wrote he would have rejected both arguments and affirmed the district court's judgment.
The court upheld two perjury convictions, saying it found ''no error in the district court's adjudication of Appellant's perjury convictions.''
The court rejected arguments by Mosby that the admitted evidence misled jurors.
''In sum, the district court did not err in permitting the Government to introduce evidence as to how Appellant utilized the funds she withdrew from her retirement accounts,'' the court said. ''That evidence was probative as to whether Appellant suffered ‘adverse financial consequences.' And the probative value of that evidence was not substantially outweighed by a risk of undue prejudice or jury confusion.''
Mosby, 45, was spared jail time at her sentencing last year. Her sentence included 12 months of home confinement, which she concluded last month. She also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.