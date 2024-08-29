Court orders South Korea to specify plans to cut carbon emissions through 2049

The government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in 2022, has focused much of its energy policy on promoting nuclear-generated electricity. Environmentalists have criticized South Korea over what they see as a weak commitment to reduce dependence on coal and other fossil fuel and promote renewable energy sources. South Korea currently gets about 9% of its electricity from renewable sources, significantly lower than the 34% average among rich nations making up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Korea Federation for Environmental Movements, an activist group, criticized the court for not forcing the country to strengthen its climate target. In a statement, it said the government shouldn't get a ''free pass'' on its ''passive greenhouse gas reduction targets that are increasing critical environmental risks and future uncertainties.'' But Mie Asaoka, a lawyer who is supporting a similar climate campaign in Japan, called the South Korean court ruling a ''significant judicial decision in Asia'' and expressed hope that it would serve as a ''powerful catalyst for change'' in Japan.