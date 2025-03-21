Court filings offer new details in Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case. Here's what to know

A flurry of court documents filed this week in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students in late 2022, offers new details about how the case against him is shaping up.
Kohberger, 30, is accused in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.
Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.
Here’s what to know about the case and the recent developments as his trial is set to begin this summer.
What has happened so far in the case?
Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13, 2022 stabbing. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting the judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
The killings shook the small farming community of about 25,000 people, which hadn’t had a homicide in about five years. The trial was moved from rural northern Idaho to Boise after the defense expressed concerns that Kohberger couldn’t get a fair trial in the county where the killings occurred.